Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 Results & Highlights

Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 takes place live tonight from the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!
In tonight’s main event, Bellator fans will witness a rematch between heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and his opponent, Cheick Kongo. Their first bout ended in controversy, with the fight being declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Bader.
Bader last competed in a heavyweight title unification victory over Valentin Moldavsky in January. As for Kongo, he last fought in August 2021 with a submission victory over Sergei Kharitonov.
The co-main event will feature “The Soldier of God” himself, the ageless Yoel Romero facing Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout. Romero lost his Bellator debut to Phil Davis last year via split decision. The 45-year-old will try to show that he’s still among the world’s elite when he faces Polizzi, who enters with a record of 10-1 and a three-fight winning streak.
You can check out the full Bellator 280 card below, and be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights from tonight’s card!
BELLATOR 280 MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 4:00 PM ET)
- Bellator Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ryan Bader (c) vs. Cheick Kongo
- Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
- Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
- Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube/Pluto TV, 1:00 PM ET)
- Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
- Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
- Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
- Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
- Youcef Ouabbas def. Matthieu Letho via TKO (punches): R1, 4:17
- Bourama Camara def. Victor Verchere via knockout (punches): R1, 3:06