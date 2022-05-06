Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 Results & Highlights

Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 takes place live tonight from the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, Bellator fans will witness a rematch between heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and his opponent, Cheick Kongo. Their first bout ended in controversy, with the fight being declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Bader.

Bader last competed in a heavyweight title unification victory over Valentin Moldavsky in January. As for Kongo, he last fought in August 2021 with a submission victory over Sergei Kharitonov.

The co-main event will feature “The Soldier of God” himself, the ageless Yoel Romero facing Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout. Romero lost his Bellator debut to Phil Davis last year via split decision. The 45-year-old will try to show that he’s still among the world’s elite when he faces Polizzi, who enters with a record of 10-1 and a three-fight winning streak.

You can check out the full Bellator 280 card below, and be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights from tonight’s card!

BELLATOR 280 MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 4:00 PM ET)

Bellator Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ryan Bader (c) vs. Cheick Kongo

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube/Pluto TV, 1:00 PM ET)