Bellator 281 Results & Highlights: Storley Outgrapples MVP To Win Gold

Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley took place on Friday live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

In the second leg of the promotion’s brief European tour, which began with Bellator 280 in Paris, France last Friday, Bellator made the short trip across the channel, where England’s capital played host to an intriguing card.

In the main event, hometown hero Michael “Venom” Page looked to cement his legacy as one of the UK’s best by having gold wrapped around his waist for the first time. However, spoiling the night for MVP and the London crowd was Logan Storley, who grappled his way to a split-decision victory in the main event.

In a notable co-main event, MMA legend and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lyoto Machida returned to action for the first time since April 2021. His drop to middleweight didn’t bring the desired result, with Fabian Edwards sending “The Dragon” on a four-fight losing skid while snapping his own poor run of form in the process. “The Assassin” closed the contest early with a first-round knockout, which he celebrated in the cage with his brother, #2-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards.

Elsewhere on the main card, in a fight that certainly fit the “people’s main event” bill, Paul Daley entered the cage for the 64th and final time. Despite some early wrestling adversity, “Semtex” closed out his career in perhaps the best way possible: a brutal knockout in front of his home crowd. With chants of “Daley” ringing around the OVO arena, Bellator 281 was certainly a fitting culmination of a legendary career.

Check out the Bellator 281 highlights below, followed by the quick results!

Simon Biyong Def. Luke Trainer

📊 By The Numbers@Biyongmma hands Luke Trainer his first defeat inside the Bellator MMA cage.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports 🇺🇸 and @bbcthree 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ySKN9UFeRO — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022

Paul Daley Def. Wendell Giacomo

𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑲-𝑶𝑭𝑭 💣



A fitting end for @Semtex_170 inside the Bellator cage. An explosive KO to end his 64 fight career!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports 🇺🇸 and @bbcthree 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/m65mnN7ThH — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022

Kana Watanabe Def. Denise Kielholtz

Fabian Edwards Def. Lyoto Machida

Logan Storley Def. Michael Page

BELLATOR 281 MAIN CARD RESULTS

Bellator interim welterweight championship: Logan Storley def. Michael Page via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Middleweight: Fabian Edwards def. Lyoto Machida via KO (punches): R1, 3:18

Women’s flyweight: Kana Watanabe def. Denise Kielholtz via submission (triangle choke): R2, 3:03

175-pound catchweight: Paul Daley def. Wendell Giacomo via KO (right hook): R2, 4:09

Light heavyweight: Simon Biyong def. Luke Trainer via unanimous decision (29-27×2, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD RESULTS

Featherweight: Daniel Weichel def. Robert Whiteford via TKO (punches): R1, 1:12

Women’s flyweight: Elina Kallionidou def. Kate Jackson via TKO (punches): R2, 4:53

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger via submission (buggy choke): R3, 0:25

Lightweight: Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Featherweight: Andrew Fisher def. Attila Korkmaz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Charlie Ward def. Alan Carlos via unanimous decision (30-27×2 30-25)

Light heavyweight: Maciej Rozanski def. Lee Chadwick via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s strawweight: Chiara Penco def. Lanchana Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Which fight did you enjoy the most at Bellator 281?