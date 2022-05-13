Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley Takes Place Live Tonight On SHOWTIME

Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley takes place live tonight from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

In the second leg of the promotion’s brief European tour, which began with Bellator 280 in Paris, France last Friday, Bellator will make the short trip across the channel, where England’s capital will play host to an intriguing card.

In the main event, hometown hero Michael “Venom” Page will look to cement his legacy as one of the UK’s best by having gold wrapped around his waist for the first time. Following the withdrawal of Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov, who is fighting against the Russian invasion in Ukraine, American wrestler Logan Storley will be opposite MVP with an interim title now on the line.

While Page last competed at Bellator’s most recent London visit in October 2021, where he avenged his one and only professional defeat to Douglas Lima, Storley defeated Neiman Gracie in the Bellator 274 headliner earlier this year.

In a notable co-main event, MMA legend and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lyoto Machida will return to action for the first time since April 2021. Looking to send “The Dragon” on a four-fight losing skid and snap his own poor run of form will be Fabian Edwards, the brother of #2-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards.

Check back for the Bellator 281 highlights and quick results when the action gets underway from London!

BELLATOR 281 MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 4:00 PM ET)

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Bellator interim welterweight championship main event)

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards (middleweight)

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe (women’s flyweight)

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo (175-pound catchweight)

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Beyond (light heavyweight)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube/Pluto TV, 1:00 PM ET)

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford (featherweight)

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger (welterweight)

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou (women’s flyweight)

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde (lightweight)

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz (featherweight)

Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos (middleweight)

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski (light heavyweight)