Former Bellator Fighter Fails Drug Test In Ongoing Firearm And Meth Case

Former Bellator fighter “Baby” Joe Taimanglo was warned by a judge this week after submitting a positive drug test to Adult Probation Services in his native Guam.

The 37-year-old Taimanglo was originally arrested in October 2020. Law enforcement in Guam noticed expired plates on the scooter the former Bellator fighter was driving and stopped “Baby Joe.”

Officers found a glass pipe and loaded pistol in a compartment on the scooter. Taimanglo did not have a firearm ID for the pistol, and officers also found a small bag containing methamphetamine in a fanny pack.

Photo Credit: Pacific Daily News



In 2021, Taimanglo failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing related to his charges. No warrant was issued for his arrest, and the hearing was rescheduled for a later date. He remains free following this recent failed drug test, but the court has indicated he’ll be put in jail should he fail to remain clean. The former Bellator fighter is due back in court on June 24 to see where his case will go next.

While he’s far from the only current or former MMA fighter to run into legal troubles, Taimanglo is a fairly high-profile example considering his success as a fighter. The Guamanian compiled a 24-9-1 record in an MMA career that started in 2004 and ended in 2018.

Known during his fighting career as “Baby Joe the Juggernaut,” Taimanglo is best known for his time in Bellator from 2013-2018. He went 7-4 fighting for the promotion, initially competing at featherweight before dropping to bantamweight.

His back-to-back main event fights with Darrion Caldwell stand out as a high point in his career; Taimanglo submitted the future Bellator champion in their first bout but lost a decision in the rematch. “Baby Joe” ended his Bellator run with a win over former bantamweight champion Joe Warren in 2018 before officially wrapping his career later that year following a decision loss at WFCA 54.

What’s your reaction to the news about Joe Taimanglo’s legal troubles in his post-fighting career?