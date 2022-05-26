Dariush Believes His Team Would Be A Convenient Fit For Tony Ferguson

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush thinks his former foe Tony Ferguson may want to consider training with him at Kings MMA.

Ferguson is looking for a fresh start following a fourth-straight loss in the UFC. Despite a strong first round against Michael Chandler at UFC 274, he suffered a brutal knockout by getting hit by a front kick to the face in Round 2.

Ferguson is searching for answers following the latest chapter of his ongoing losing skid. He’s recently shared that he’s looking for a new coaching staff and team as he looks to right the ship in his UFC career.

Dariush and Ferguson competed at UFC 262, with Dariush earning a unanimous decision victory.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dariush was asked what advice he would give Ferguson going forward.

“I actually think Tony has the right idea right now,” Dariush said. “He’s talking about working with a team, people that can push him. Having a head coach where he isn’t the head coach. Where he doesn’t wake up and be like ‘I feel like doing this’. Man, just because you feel something, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.

“Sometimes your coaches know better. Honestly, 90% of the time when I wake up in the morning, I feel like not training. Because I’m beat up and I’m old. But that’s not how it works. So it’s important to have coaches who expect things from you and you don’t want to feel that expectation. So that being said, I think it would be a great idea for him to join a team.”

Dariush went on to address that because of Ferguson’s familiarity with training in California, Kings MMA may be a convenient fit as opposed to moving across the country for a new start.

“Obviously we’re right by him, and I would never deny a guy. Even though we’re in the same division, even though we have history, I would never deny him if he wants to train here. Obviously, it’s not even about me. It’s about him coming in, putting forth a good presence with the team, with the coach. Most importantly with the coach. If he can make a connection with the coach then everything’s good. It’s not my place to speak. So, that would be my advice for Tony. I think he’s on the right path I just think he needs to find that right team and coach.”

At the moment, Dariush and Ferguson seem to be on two different career trajectories. Dariush is one win away from a potential lightweight title shot and is expected to return later this year.

While Ferguson may consider Dariush’s proposal, he already rejected an offer from Charles Oliveira to train together ahead of their next fights. Another lightweight colleague of his, Arman Tsarukyan, recently told MMA News that Ferguson should consider retirement.

Dariush is planning a return to the cage for later this year and Ferguson could potentially be a training partner of his if he chooses to join Kings MMA.

Do you think Tony Ferguson should consider training with Beneil Dariush at Kings MMA?