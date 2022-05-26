Beneil Dariush Co-Signs Makhachev’s Belief About Oliveira’s Hypocrisy

Beneil Dariush has co-signed potential opponent Islam Makhachev‘s belief on Charles Oliveira’s hypocrisy.

Dariush was recently interviewed on “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” discussing the current landscape of the lightweight division. During the interview, Dariush took aim at the now-former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira has been calling out names such as Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, rather than top contenders such as Dariush and Islam Makhachev. Dariush calls this hypocrisy on Oliveira’s part, especially given the Brazilian’s past grievances.

“He’s talking about wanting to fight Conor, and he talks about how these guys never gave him a shot when he was outside the top five, blah, blah, blah,” Dariush said.

“We were supposed to fight October of 2020. I have a fight contract, I can post a picture of it. I was supposed to fight Charles, and he pulled out of the fight, and then a couple months later, instead of fighting me, he fought Tony Ferguson.

“He said something about family issues and I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight me, I can’t believe it.’ Family comes first, I understand that. But the same thing people did to him, he’s doing to me.

“He was supposed to fight me, bailed, ran and fought Tony Ferguson. Now, instead of fighting actual contenders, he wants to go fight Conor?

“He wants to go fight Nate Diaz? This is hypocritical. This is the only thing that’s bothering me.”

These comments echo those of Dariush’s possible next opponent Makhachev. The pair have been on a collision course given their respective dominant runs through the division as of late.

Dariush is currently on a seven-fight win streak at lightweight, currently the No. 6 ranked fighter in the division.

Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight win streak since suffering the first and only loss of his career in 2015.

Makhachev is the No. 4-ranked lightweight in the UFC and is potentially one victory away from facing Oliveira for the vacant title. However, some believe that Makhachev is already worthy of fighting for the title, so it is unclear what exactly is next for the Dagestani.

What do you make of Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev’s combined hypocrisy claims against Oliveira? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!