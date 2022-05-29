Former Coach Explains Why BJ Penn Is “Perfect” For Politics

One of BJ Penn’s former MMA coaches thinks the former UFC champion has the skills necessary for a successful run in politics.

Penn is running for the governor of Hawaii in 2022 as a Republican candidate. This is the first time he’s run for public office of any kind since he formally announced his retirement from fighting.

Running for governor of Hawaii for a first-time politician is no easy task, but one of Penn’s former trainers thinks he’s up for the challenge.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jason Parillo gave his take on how Penn will do in politics.

“I was extremely excited for him. It’s perfect for BJ Penn,” Parillo said of Penn. “BJ Penn, what people don’t realize at the end of the day, he pays attention to politics. He pays attention to history. He’s a history buff. We’d be in camps and he’d just be on the internet reading history, day in and day out, talking to us, ‘Hey Parillo, what do you think of this?’…BJ cares a lot, he cares a lot about Hawaii more than anyone. He loves Hawaii. He loves his state, he really is a man of the people out there. At the end of the day, who else is going to do it?

“For me, it gives BJ a fight,” Parillo continued when asked about Penn. “He’s a true fighter, no one can talk him out of not fighting over his last couple of years of fighting. He needs something to focus on and he’ll put in his whole heart into it, he’ll put all his energy into it and I think he’ll make some good changes and good progress for Hawaii. Because at the end of the day, he’s not really going out there doing it for money. BJ’s done well for himself and doesn’t need something to do financially, he wants something to go out and make a difference in Hawaii and you gotta really respect him for that.”

While Parillo’s assessment is notable, Penn has also been criticized for his alleged ignorance about politics in Hawaii. During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, he failed to answer what the income tax is in Hawaii and some of his other positions on issues.

Penn is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC lightweights of all time. He competed against some of the top fighters in the sport at both lightweight and welterweight and enjoyed multiple title reigns.

How do you think BJ Penn will do in politics?