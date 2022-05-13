Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller Added To UFC 276

A lightweight match-up between Bobby Green and Jim Miller has been added to UFC 276.

UFC 276 is set to be the premier UFC event of the summer. The pay-per-view will be held in July during International Fight Week, which is always stacked and filled with heavy hitters and star power.

This year is no different, as UFC 276 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. Now there is another strong fight added to the card, Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller. The bout was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Green is coming off a first-round loss to Islam Makhachev in February. That fight was a quick turnaround for Green as he had just beaten Nasrat Haqparast two weeks before. The chance at facing the top five Makhachev was too much to pass up for Green and even though he suffered the loss his stock may have risen. He is currently outside the top 15 but the lightweight division is full of some of the best talents on the UFC roster, including the veteran Jim Miller.

Miller has been in the UFC since 2008. As one of the longest-tenured fighters on the roster, Miller has been a staple in the lightweight division throughout his career thus far. At 38 years old other fighters from Miller’s “era” have been retiring or being asked about their possible retirement plans, not Miller. He is possibly still at the top of his game. He is riding a two-fight winning streak, both of which he ended with KO or TKO.

Both men have been in the UFC for quite some time, yet they have never met inside the Octagon before. They were scheduled twice before but both times were canceled due to illnesses by Green.

UFC 276 will take place on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Are you excited about this bout between Green and Miller?