Moreno Questions The Legitimacy Of ‘Coward’ Figueiredo’s Health Status

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno isn’t putting much stock into Deiveson Figueiredo’s recent injury claims.

Moreno fell to Figueiredo in a trilogy bout back at UFC 270 earlier this year. It was another competitive fight from start to finish between the two top flyweights, with Figueiredo earning a unanimous decision victory.

The two had been expected to fight for a fourth time in July, but negotiations fell through. The UFC has booked an interim flyweight title bout between Moreno and surging contender Kai Kara-France for UFC 277.

Figueiredo recently suffered an injured finger which then prompted the UFC to book the interim title matchup between Moreno and Kara-France. But, Moreno isn’t buying that the Brazilian’s injury is significant enough to postpone a potential fourth battle in the Octagon.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Spanish podcast Hablemos MMA, Moreno sounded skeptical about Figueiredo’s current health status.

“Not to make a whole thing out of it, but he was ready to fight me this past pay-per-view event in May (UFC 274), but he asked for a lot of money and UFC denied him,” Moreno claimed. “That’s when the excuses started. If the guy is truly injured, speedy recovery, all the best to him. But if he’s not, I think a lot of people are thinking the same thing. So I don’t know, I think it’s very cowardly from his part, but whatever. My goal right now is to close that chapter with Deiveson (Figueiredo) and give that respect that Kai (Kara-France) deserves because he’s a very dangerous opponent.”

Moreno had earned the belt over Figueiredo by submitting him in their rematch at UFC 263. Their first fight ended up being a majority draw at UFC 256, with Figueiredo retaining the belt.

The tension between Moreno and Figueiredo has ramped up in recent months following Figueiredo’s accusations of racism from Moreno and his team. This initially seemed to be the main catalyst for the fourth fight between the two 125lb fighters not coming to fruition.

It’s unclear how long Figueiredo will need to recover from his finger injury. With a victory over Kara-France later this year, Moreno will almost certainly get his bitter rival Figueiredo next for the fourth time.

What are your thoughts on Brandon Moreno’s comments aimed at Deiveson Figueiredo?