Cain Velasquez Plea Hearing Granted Continuance, Bail Hearing May 16

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez‘s plea hearing has been granted a continuance, and he also has a new date set for his next bail hearing.

Velasquez was arrested in March after reportedly attempting to murder an alleged molester of one of his young relatives. In a high-speed chase, Velasquez shot at Harry Eugene Goularte but instead hit and wounded Goularte’s stepfather.

Judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail due to the “reckless” nature of the crimes. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle with intent.

Prior to Velasquez’s court appearance today, he published the following post on social media, expressing his hope to experience the upcoming birthday of his 13-year-old daughter.

Happy 13th birthday Coco! I hope God grants us the ultimate gift for your birthday; for me to be home with you. I miss you so much! Te amo mucho. pic.twitter.com/OeaeKXKJDq — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) May 6, 2022

In today’s hearing, Velasquez’s plea hearing was granted another continuance, with June 10 as the new date. And his next bail hearing is now set for May 16.

Following the judge’s decision to deny bail in March, Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos spoke with the media and reacted to the bail denial.

“If you believe what the DA says the motivation is — is there anybody out there who would say to a father, that this is not what you should do?” Geragos said. “A father who was not consulted when they released a perpetrator back into the public with $0 bail, yet they are holding Cain on no bail?

“This is why people are disgusted, and rightfully so, with the criminal justice system.” (h/t Fox 40)

A group of supporters of Velasquez also made their voices heard outside of the San Jose courthouse. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey are among a slew of MMA personalities who have spoken out in defense of Velasquez and his actions.

Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

