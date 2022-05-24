Canelo Álvarez Vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 Booked For September 17

The trilogy between boxing stars Canelo Álvarez and Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin is set for September 17th at a TBD location.

Golovkin announced the booking of his trilogy with Canelo in a post on his Instagram page.

“It’s official! See you on September 17,” Golovkin posted.

Shortly after the initial announcement, Golovkin posted a hype video featuring himself and Canelo to get fans excited for the trilogy.

“The Trilogy,” Golovkin captioned.

Canelo and Golovkin initially fought in 2017, with the fight going to a draw and Canelo retaining his boxing titles. The rematch was booked a year later as Canelo defeated Golovkin by a decision.

Golovkin has won four boxing fights in a row, including most recently against Ryota Murata and Kamil Szeremeta.

The trilogy comes after Canelo’s first boxing defeat in nine years to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title earlier this month. Before that, he had gone on one of the most impressive winning streaks in the history of the sport, with recent wins over Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo had been linked to a potential crossover fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and there has been interest from both sides. But it seems as if the chances of that happening are on the backburner, at least for now.

The Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy had been agreed upon back in 2020, but the fight never came to fruition.

The winner will cap off one of the most electric boxing rivalries in the history of the sport. Five middleweight titles will be on the line when Canelo and Golovkin get in the ring for a third, and more than likely final time.

Are you pumped for Canelo vs. Triple-G 3?