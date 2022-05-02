Casey O’Neill Reveals Backstage Advice From Adesanya At UFC 271

Casey O’Neill has received some advice from a UFC champion.

Casey O’Neill is making quite a name for herself in the UFC. With four straight wins since signing with the organization, the rising flyweight could be quickly on her way to the top. Her last outing against Roxanne Modafferi was a split decision victory but it was what happened after the fight that has O’Neill talking.

She spoke recently with The Schmo about some advice she received backstage following her last win at UFC 271. She got a little wisdom from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“My last fight, he saw me warming up out the back, and then obviously watched my fight,” O’Neill explained. “After my fight, he said, ‘If you can be who you are out the back, in the cage you’re a world champion.’ So, I guess it’s just finding who I am and being able to show that out in the cage with no nerves. Showing the world what I can do.”

Casey O’Neill has had nine professional fights so far and has been victorious in all of them. The last bout with Modafferi was the only decision since joining the UFC. Up to that point, she has been on the winning side of two TKOs and one rear-naked choke. She is currently sitting in the number 13 spot of the official UFC flyweight rankings and looking to continue her rise up.

Unfortunately, O’Neill recently experienced a major setback on her rise up the UFC ranks. The Australian suffered an ACL tear during training and had to withdraw from her scheduled UFC 276 bout against Jessica Eye. There is currently no clear timetable on when O’Neill will return to competition.

What do you think of Israel Adesanya’s advice to Casey O’Neill?