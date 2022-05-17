Chael Sonnen Reveals HW Opponent That Would Give Jon Jones Problems

Chael Sonnen knows one heavyweight name that will give Jon Jones trouble inside the Octagon that nobody is talking about.

Sonnen took to his podcast to discuss his former rival and his eventual heavyweight jump. During the show, Sonnen revealed one name that he believes can truly give Jones problems inside the Octagon.

While most are talking about heavyweight fights for Jones against the likes of Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, Sonnen would love to see Jones fight Curtis Blaydes. Sonnen won’t go as far as saying Blaydes would win, but he certainly thinks he’d make “Bones” work for it.

“Now, absent of Francis and for whatever reason not having Stipe as of yet, what do you do? There is only one match that could give Jon problems, where Jon’s really going to have to work.

“You get a strategy, you’re going to work, you’re going to run into a couple of positions. That’s just Curtis Blaydes.

Curtis Blaydes (Photo: UFC)

“Nobody is clamoring to see Curtis Blaydes versus Jon Jones, but I’m sharing with you the only one on paper that would have a chance of doing anything.

“I’m not even saying win. I’m not even saying upset him. I’m saying make him burn some calories. It’s Curtis Blaydes.”

Jones and Sonnen have had their fair share of issues with one another in the past. Sonnen and Jones coached opposite one another on a season of The Ultimate Fighter before ultimately colliding in April of 2013.

Sonnen challenged for Jones’ 205-pound title but was ultimately beaten via first-round TKO. Since, Jones has gone on to establish himself as, not only the best light heavyweight of all time, but, arguably, the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Now with a potential jump up to heavyweight looming, Jones is being fantasy booked against some of the biggest names in the division. It will be interesting to see who the UFC ultimately pairs Jones up with when the time comes for his Octagon return.

What do you make of Chael Sonnen pairing Jones up with Blaydes? Do you want to see the fight? Sound off in the comments!

Quotes via Sportskeeda