Chael Sonnen Hits Out At Fighters Calling Out McGregor During Injury

Chael Sonnen has a problem with all the fighters just now choosing to start calling out Conor McGregor while he’s out nursing an injury.

Sonnen recently took to his podcast to discuss the matter. He clearly drew a line between those who have been talking about McGregor for years, such as Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, and those who just now started.

“The American Gangster” asks where these new names calling the Irishman out were when he was able to fight.

“Where was your courage when he was licensed? Where was your courage when he was healthy? Where was your courage when he was for sure within your weight class?

“Where was it then? If your name’s Nate Diaz, I’m not talking to you. If your name’s Tony Ferguson, I’m not talking to you.

“If your name’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, I’m not talking to you. There was a couple of you that did your part … But now all of a sudden I got twelve guys I could point to.

“They’ve gone to Twitter and found their balls. Where were they before his leg was snapped?”

McGregor hasn’t competed since July of last year when he stepped into the Octagon for his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The fight ended via doctor stoppage after McGregor landed on his leg wrong, breaking his tibia.

Now, McGregor is on the mend, working towards a return to Octagon action in what will likely be later this year.

However, McGregor has mentioned he has aspirations of jumping up to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman for what would be a third division championship in the UFC.

Of course, with such a crowded line in the welterweight title picture, it’s unlikely McGregor would get an immediate title shot in a new weight class, especially being on a two-fight losing streak.

A return at lightweight is certainly much more plausible, with names such as Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Poirier waiting as potential candidates for a return bout.

