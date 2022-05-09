Chandler Calls For Oliveira Rematch: “I Will Finish You Within 2 Rounds”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has reiterated his desire to share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira for the second time.

Heading into UFC 274 this past weekend, Chandler boasted a negative 1-2 record in the promotion. But despite that, the former Bellator champion’s performances in defeat had ensured his stock remained high.

However, against the out-of-form Tony Ferguson, another setback would have been damaging to Chandler’s title ambitions on MMA’s biggest stage. While an early knockdown looked worrying for “Iron,” any concerns were quickly kicked away, quite literally.

17 seconds into the second round, Chandler sent an unconscious “El Cucuy” to the ground courtesy of a vicious front kick. After treating fans with one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history, a fired-up Chandler took to the mic to passionately call for another title shot.

A fired up @MikeChandlerMMA gets on the mic after his incredible KO victory last night 🔥 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/ea4pPcLjHt — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

While he’d heavily set his sights on a five-round repeat of his Fight of the Year war with Justin Gaethje, the main event result fell a different way, with Oliveira choking “The Highlight” out and leaving the belt vacant.

Nevertheless, the goal has remained the same for Chandler: a championship rematch.

Chandler Wants To Settle “Unfinished Business”

At UFC 262 last May, Chandler fought for UFC gold in just his second appearance inside the Octagon. After finishing Dan Hooker on debut, “Iron” was matched up with “Do Bronx” in a clash to decide the successor to the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite appearing inches away from capturing the title in the first round, an almighty comeback in the second secured a memorable crowning for the Brazilian and a disappointing setback for the American.

With the belt once again vacant and both men recording impressive triumphs at UFC 274, Chandler believes the cards are lined up for some “unfinished business” to be settled later this year.

Ok, just watched #UFC274 – congrats to Oliveira…but I will finish you within 2 rounds in a rematch. See you this fall/summer. Who wants to see this unfinished business rematch? — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

“Ok, just watched #UFC274 – congrats to Oliveira…but I will finish you within 2 rounds in a rematch. See you this fall/summer. Who wants to see this unfinished business rematch?” Chandler wrote on Twitter.

It seems Chandler may have some competition for the second slot in 2022’s next lightweight title fight, with top contender Islam Makhachev also staking his claim for the position.

The #3-ranked 155lber was expected to face Beneil Dariush in a re-arranged fight, but the Dagestani told Oliveira after Saturday’s event that he’ll see the Brazilian in Abu Dhabi later this year. The UFC is scheduled to return to the Middle East for UFC 281 on October 22.

Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022

Who should fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title?