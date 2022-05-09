Chandler Hits Back After Diaz Claims He’d “Choke Oliveira” With Ease

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has urged Nate Diaz to “stop complaining” after the Stockton Native claimed he’d have no issue dispatching former champion Charles Oliveira.

This past weekend, Oliveira extended his win streak to 11. He did so by adding the name of top contender Justin Gaethje to his résumé in the main event of UFC 274. But despite choking “The Highlight” out inside one round, “Do Bronx” didn’t leave with the gold and a second title defense on his record having missed weight on Friday.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian made it clear post-fight, ‘the champion has a name and it’s Oliveira’. While that sentiment is shared by many, one man isn’t impressed by the now-number one contender’s resurgence and form.

On Twitter, Diaz reacted to Oliveira’s latest victory, claiming he’d have no problem halting the impressive run of the 32-year-old.

Just for the record I’d choke olivera

Easy — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 9, 2022

In response, one of Oliveira’s previous opponents, Chandler, appeared to come to his defense. Having felt the full force of the Brazilian’s growth and newfound resilience at UFC 262 last May, the former Bellator champion sent a simple message to Diaz: “shut up.”

Hey @natediaz209 …shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me…if you’re lucky. See you at the top! — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

Chandler was also in action at UFC 274, brutally knocking Tony Ferguson out with a vicious front kick on the main card. Despite calling for a second title shot or a money fight with former double champion Conor McGregor, it seems “Iron” would be open to being Diaz’s final Octagon opponent.

The Stockton native has been vocal about his desire to finish out his contract, which contains just one more fight. As well as criticizing the UFC brass, it seems Diaz’s efforts include attempting to downplay those at the top of the food chain.

Diaz was last in action at UFC 263, where he fell to a resounding decision loss to welterweight contender Leon Edwards. Despite the defeat, a late rally ensured his stock as a fan favorite only increased.

While Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev have been consistently thrown around as possible rivals, perhaps Chandler would provide the most entertaining farewell for the UFC vet.

