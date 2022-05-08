Chandler & McGregor Share Interest In Future Bout, White Weighs In

Everyone who can make a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout a reality is in agreement that it would make for one exciting barnburner of a fight.

At UFC 274, Michael Chandler picked up his second UFC knockout. Much like his first KO in the promotion over Dan Hooker, Iron Mike’s finish on Saturday got plenty of people talking.

As for the man of the hour, one of the things on his lips fresh off of his big win was the name of Conor McGregor. Chandler re-iterated two things in his Octagon interview. Firstly, he believes he should receive another crack at the lightweight title. Additionally, his plan B is for a welterweight fire show against “The Notorious.”

While McGregor didn’t sound in much of a hurry to share the Octagon with Chandler and thus did not meet the Missourian’s enthusiasm in the middle, there was certainly some interest to be detected from the Irish lad.

I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Dana White Weighs In On McGregor/Chandler Possibility

During the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, White was asked about who might be next when McGregor is ready to return later this year from leg surgery.

After rhetorically asking reporters “Who wouldn’t want to see” a hypothetical matchup between Chandler and McGregor, White would then use Chandler as an example of how unpredictable matchmaking for McGregor can be at times.

“You guys, over the last however many months want to talk to me about Conor. I would’ve never said Chandler in a million years (as a potential opponent). And then tonight happened the way that it happened, and Chandler says, ‘Hey, Conor, let’s fight,’ and Conor’s like, ‘Yeah, you know what? I actually would like to fight you. I think it would be an exciting fight.’

“So by the time Conor is ready to actually compete, who knows what’s gonna happen? Who knows what the landscape’s gonna be? But I promise you: We’ll make a good one.”

It remains unclear what is next for Chandler or McGregor as well as when precisely the Irish superstar will make his return to the Octagon. But if the stars align, these two fan favorites will cross paths at some point, even if it’s not in 2022.

