Michael Chandler Feels Bad About Making Tony Ferguson A Meme

Michael Chandler feels bad about turning Tony Ferguson into a meme at UFC 274.

Chandler knocked Ferguson out in devastating fashion on the main card of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona this past weekend. The victory ended a two-fight losing skid for Chandler, who has quickly established himself as one of the more exciting fighters under the promotion’s banner. As for Ferguson, this marks his fourth-straight loss in a row.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” this week, Chandler discussed his win over Ferguson, explaining that he actually feels bad for turning “El Cucuy” into a meme with the still image of the knockout shot going around.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler

“I feel more bad for him than I do feel proud of myself, to be honest with you. It’s one of those pictures where it’s just like, gosh, dang, man. That could be any of us. Mixed martial arts is such a ruthless, tough game, man.

“And we’ve all been on the wrong side of those exchanges. We’ve all been on the right side of those exchanges. It’s just is your card gonna be called? Is your number gonna be called tonight? Is it my number or your number that’s getting called tonight?

“And luckily for me, it was his number that got called. Unfortunately for him but lucky for me, those pictures will live on the internet forever, and he has become a meme and that kind of stuff.”

Chandler went on to explain that the vulnerability that fighters put themselves in when stepping into the Octagon should make people love the sport even more.

“If anything it should make people love the sport more that we’re braving the unknown and braving the embarrassment every single time we put those gloves on. Because the internet is ruthless, it’s undefeated, and the trolls be everywhere.”

With his big win, Chandler has put himself back in the mix at the top of the lightweight stack. Of course, with the title now vacant the possibilities are endless matchup-wise. It will be interesting to see who “Iron” gets paired with next time around.

Would you feel bad for Tony Ferguson if you were Michael Chandler?