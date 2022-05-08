Fighters React To Chandler’s Brutal KO Of Ferguson At UFC 274

Michael Chandler landed what will likely be the KO of the year to defeat Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 tonight.
A wild first round saw Ferguson rock Chandler several times, before Chandler got a huge takedown and proceeded to inflict some nasty ground and pound. Then only 17 seconds into round two, Chandler landed a spectacular soccer kick to the chin that knocked Ferguson out cold. On a high from that spectacular KO, Chandler passionately called out Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview.
It was Chandler’s first win in three fights, having previously lost to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. He’s now 2-2 since making his UFC debut in January last year. Ferguson, meanwhile, is now on a four-fight skid, having previously racked up losses to Beneil Dariush, Oliveira, and Gaethje.
You can catch all the highlights of the fight below.
