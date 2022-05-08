Fighters React To Chandler’s Brutal KO Of Ferguson At UFC 274

Michael Chandler landed what will likely be the KO of the year to defeat Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 tonight.

A wild first round saw Ferguson rock Chandler several times, before Chandler got a huge takedown and proceeded to inflict some nasty ground and pound. Then only 17 seconds into round two, Chandler landed a spectacular soccer kick to the chin that knocked Ferguson out cold. On a high from that spectacular KO, Chandler passionately called out Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview.

It was Chandler’s first win in three fights, having previously lost to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. He’s now 2-2 since making his UFC debut in January last year. Ferguson, meanwhile, is now on a four-fight skid, having previously racked up losses to Beneil Dariush, Oliveira, and Gaethje.

You can catch all the highlights of the fight below.

Tony Ferguson leaves the cage after his #UFC274 loss and is embraced by Chuck Liddell. pic.twitter.com/zbTFIzX2IS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Chandler’s victory over Ferguson at UFC 274.

SYBAU — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022

Pull up muscle boy!💪 https://t.co/tAQy3exo9s — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022

That was scary the way he went down 🤯 #UFC274 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022

NASTY FRONT KICK KO!!

Crazy!!! #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

I hop Tony ok 🤲🏾 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 8, 2022

Absolutely reckless approach yet again from Chandler but he just KO’ed Ferguson cold, woah! I hope Ferguson is ok, absolutely brutal. Uppercut style front kick to the jaw! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 8, 2022

Holy Hell!!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022

wow gotta give respect where it’s due what a knockout! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 8, 2022

Damn Channy boy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

That was wild #UFC274 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 8, 2022

Wooooooooooooooooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022

Are you kidding me !!!! WTF 😱😱😱 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) May 8, 2022

