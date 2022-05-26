Charles Oliveira: McGregor Ran, Knows I’d Be A Problem For Him

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor is backtracking on his call outs towards the Brazilian submission artist, as the Irishman knows he’d be a problem inside the Octagon.

Oliveira recently spoke to Canal Encarada to discuss a potential fight with McGregor while addressing his past call outs. McGregor has expressed interest in a fight with Oliveira in recent months.

However, those comments seem to have gone away as of late. The Brazilian has been dominant inside the Octagon with his slick submission game, capturing the lightweight title for a time in the process.

Regarding McGregor, Oliveira believes that the Irishman has seen enough to realize he’d give him some serious problems.

“I think when we’re on a losing streak, we should think a lot about who our next opponent will be. I think for some time now, he’s been thinking a lot that I’m the division problem.

“That I’m a problem to fight him. I think the answer has already been given. He ran, is in shock at what could happen,” Oliveira said.

Getty Images

Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight win streak. Unfortunately, he missed weight prior to his last championship outing against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. This resulted in him being stripped of his lightweight title. He was able to submit Gaethje via first-round rear-naked choke.

Because he missed weight, Oliveira was ineligible to win the title back. The strap currently sits vacant. Oliveira’s next opponent will be for the vacant title, per UFC President Dana White.

As for McGregor, he’s currently on the mend after suffering a horrific leg injury in his last fight with Dustin Poirier. He had previously expressed strong interest in facing Oliveira upon his return but has since shifted his focus in the direction of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman

What do you think about Charles Oliveira saying McGregor has backtracked on his call outs towards the Brazilian? Sound off in the comments!

Quotes via Mirror UK