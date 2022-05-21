Fighters React To Chase Hooper’s TKO Win At UFC Vegas 55

UFC featherweight prospect Chase Hooper showed the progress he’s made after nearly a year away from the Octagon with a win at UFC Vegas 55.

Hooper put on an impressive performance against Felipe Colares on the UFC Vegas 55 prelims. After smothering Colares with his grappling, he finished the fight with vicious ground-and-pound strikes to earn the victory.

Hooper has now won two of his last three fights after dropping a unanimous decision to Alex Caceres in his first UFC loss at UFC 250. He won his debut over Daniel Teymur with a first-round TKO.

Following Hooper’s win, his UFC colleagues had plenty to say about his return to the Octagon.

Chase Hooper 👏🏽 way to grind out that win #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 21, 2022

Shout out to Hooper, great display tonight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 21, 2022

Definitely coming into his own as a fighter! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 21, 2022

WOOOOW! Impressive performance and improvements from Hooper 😮#UFCVegas55 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 21, 2022

Hooper has always been known as a grappler-first competitor, but he also showcased some impressive striking in his win over Colares. He was able to wear Colares down and eventually get the finish with ground strikes.

Hooper will look to continue his run in the Octagon later this year.

UFC Vegas 55 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight matchup between former champion Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

What’s your reaction to Chase Hooper’s win at UFC Vegas 55?