Fighters React To Njokuani’s Brutal KO Of Todorovic At UFC Vegas 55

Chidi Njokuani put the UFC middleweight division on notice with a nasty elbow KO of Dusko Todorovic at UFC Vegas 55 tonight.

The highlight reel finish came with just 12 seconds left in round one after Njokuani struggled to deal with the grappling of Todorovic. It was Njokuani’s fourth successive win and his second KO victory in the UFC since making his debut in February.

The former Bellator fighter entered the UFC via the Contender Series and is yet to get past the first round in the promotion. His first win came against Marc-Andre Barriault via KO after just 16 seconds. The 33-year-old is now 22-7 in his professional MMA career. Todorovic, on the other hand, has now lost three of his last four outings.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Njokuani’s KO victory over Todorovic at UFC Vegas 55.

That was brutal 😳 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 22, 2022

Wooooow nasty elbow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022

Nasty Elbow — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) May 22, 2022

I’m happy to see @ChidiBangNjoku kicking some ass in the @ufc 🙌🏽 he’s been putting in that work for some time now #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022

POW — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 22, 2022

Never let an elbow on the break go unthrown! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

Chidi Bang Bang is an issue. Obviously a great striker but he had a couple slick submission attempts there too. He’s fun to watch. #UFCVegasWhateverTheFuck — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 22, 2022

