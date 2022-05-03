Chimaev Takes His Training To Spain Following Burns Victory

Despite his three-round war with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev is already back into the swing of things in the gym, and is hard at work preparing for his next fight.

But having previously uploaded a YouTube video showing him completing a gruelling bootcamp alongside his Allstars Training Center teammates in a Swedish forest, Chimaev has swapped the snow for the sun in his latest training footage.

In his most recent video, Chimaev, along with former UFC fighter and now-coach Reza Madadi, traveled to Allstars’ Spanish facility in Torrevieja ahead of its upcoming grand opening. The goal, according to Madadi, is to develop the gym into one of the “nicest and biggest MMA gyms in Europe.”

Along with professional fighter Bilal Tipsaev, who, like Chimaev, is dubbed “Borz,” the #3-ranked UFC welterweight can be seen making the most of the new equipment, from the weights to the treadmills.

Of course, would it be a Chimaev video without some random grappling and wrestling? This time, the victim was Tipsaev, who was forced to tap out twice during the filmed exchanges.

In one hilarious moment, Tipsaev claimed “It’s my turn” after attempting to lock in a guillotine choke, only for Chimaev to lift him up with ease and release the hold.

Chimaev also made the most of the Spanish heat by swapping the gloves for a racket and playing some games of padel tennis, a relatively new sport that is growing in popularity in Europe. Before showing that his sporting skill isn’t limited to the cage, Chimaev brought out his trademark line.

“What’s up guys, I’m gonna smash the guys at padel.”

Chimaev also provided some insight into his future training plans now that the Spanish facility is approaching its official opening. For the Chechen-born Swede, the heat of Torrevieja is likely to draw him away from Stockholm in the winter months.

“Good camp, brother, good camp. Work hard everywhere. Make money brother… It’s warm, not cold like Sweden,” noted Chimaev. “Now it’s winter in Sweden. It’s better to come down here in winter. And then in summer, we back in the (Stockholm) gym. Reza will be head coach of the gym here. We train hard and work hard.”

Given the way that he performed at UFC 273, where he defeated former title challenger Burns in a fight that saw 15 minutes of back and forth action, Chimaev would certainly be expected to take a vacation.

While he’s made it to a holiday destination, training and work are still the name of the game for “Borz” as he pursues his lofty UFC ambitions.

Are you excited to see what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC?