Fighters React To UFC Vegas 54 FOTN Between Chookagian & Ribas

Katlyn Chookagian proved that she’s still a threat in the women’s flyweight division after earning a split decision victory over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 54 this evening.

The win was Chookagian’s fourth in a row and both women took home an extra $50K after earning Fight of the Night honors. #10-ranked flyweight Chookagian is now inching closer to gaining a second shot at champ Valentina Shevchenko, who she unsuccessfully challenged for the title in 2020.

Tonight’s bout was a thoroughly entertaining, back-and-forth affair. Ribas started strong, keeping Chookagian glued to the canvas for much of round one. But the American soon got back up and the duo traded heavy leather.

Round two saw Ribas dominate on the ground, but Chookagian landed a few heavy blows late on. And the fight stayed on the feet for much of round three, with the duo winging punches in a frenetic last minute of action.

Catch all the highlights of Chookagian’s victory over Ribas below.

We enter the third and final RD 💥 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/xCzdxfFpAy — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

This was Katlyn Chookagian’s fourth win in a row.

Katlyn Chookagian notches the SD victory after going wire-to-wire 💪



[ #UFCVegas54 Continues LIVE on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ArkeWA9Btn — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Chookagian’s victory over Ribas at UFC Vegas 54.

Fun flyweight fights tonight!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 15, 2022

Ippon — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022

Great fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Fun flyweight action here from the ladies #UFCVegas54 — Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) May 15, 2022

Katlyn is a nightmare for bettors lol @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) May 15, 2022

