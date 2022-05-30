Chuck Liddell Sends A Supportive Message To Cain Velasquez

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell spoke in support of former champion Cain Velasquez amidst his ongoing legal battles.

Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attempting to shoot an accused child molester of one of his younger relatives. In a high-speed chase, Velasquez shot and hit Henry Goularte’s stepfather during the incident, when he was attempting to shoot Goularte instead.

Many UFC personalities, including Liddell and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, have spoken in support of Velasquez in recent months. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also empathized with Velaquez and claimed he probably would’ve acted in the same fashion.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Liddell gave his thoughts on Velasquez’s legal situation and a judge recently denying him bail.

“It’s so funny how easy it is to get out – they’re letting all these crazy people out,” Liddell said. “But you have a problem with letting him (Cain Velasquez out? I don’t know. I get it. In that situation, I get it.

“Stay strong. We’re here for you (Cain Velasquez). We love you.” (h/t LowKickMMA)

Liddell has also faced his own legal issues in recent months. He was accused of domestic violence against his then-wife but the charges were later dropped.

Velasquez is scheduled to return to court on June 10th, and Goularte will appear in court in a separate child molestation case a few days earlier on June 6th.

What are your thoughts on Chuck Liddell’s comments on Cain Velasquez?