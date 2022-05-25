Claressa Shields Believes Savannah Marshall Faking Arm Injury

Claressa Shields believes Savannah Marshall is faking her arm injury ahead of their contest.

Shields and Marshall are due to meet inside the squared circle next, however, the fight has been pushed back to September after Marshall apparently suffered an arm injury. As a result, Marshall has been forced to undergo a “small operation.”

However, Shields doesn’t seem to be buying that excuse. In a series of Tweets, Shields points out that Marshall isn’t wearing a cast in recent photos, leading her to believe she’s not being honest about the injury.

“Y’all talking bout Marshmallow had surgery on her arm… where tf is the arm sleeve, the cast, SOMETHING! This bum faking an arm injury! It don’t even matter! I’m F’ing her up! All y’all Marshall fans gonna be silent! Forever! #GWOAT ”

Look at this! @Savmarshall1 which arm you had surgery on!? Please do tell 🎤………. EXACTLY! Stfu! Not even an arm sleeve! Born a day not yesterday! Faking a damn injury! “see you in September! Same results! I’m gonna win!” Hating ass bum pic.twitter.com/B8OY60BEuL — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 22, 2022

Dec 12 2015 ! When my wrist was broken ! Literally had a cast on & @Savmarshall1 said I was scared to sparr her 😂 I’m irritated this morning cause I know she faking!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nUuxrU884w — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 22, 2022

The 27-year-old Shields and 31-year-old Marshall have fought before, prior to their pro days, when Marshall bested Shields at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2012. With that win, Marshall is the only person to ever defeat Shields at any level of boxing competition.

It’s a loss Shields is likely eager to get back. Since going pro, both women are undefeated, with Shields amassing a record of 12-0, while Marshall also sits at 12-0. Shields holds the WBF, WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring female middleweight titles.

Marshall currently reigns as the WBO middleweight champion. Shields has expressed frustration with the current situation regarding Marshall’s injury delaying their fight. She has even suggested going back to mixed martial arts (MMA) as a result.

However, Marshall’s promoter, Ben Shalom, has stressed the fight will happen, urging Shields to be patient.

“Savannah had to have a small operation that unexpectedly required her to need a few weeks of recovery,” Shalom said (via GiveMeSport).

“That meant, obviously, that July was too early, which means that we’ll just go back four or five weeks.

“Hopefully Claressa is going to be sensible and accept that both of them need to be fit and ready for what is the biggest fight in both of their careers and one of the biggest fights in the sport.”

What do you think of Claressa Shields suggesting Marshall isn’t being honest about her injury? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!