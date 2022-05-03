Photos: Covington’s Injuries, Broken Watch Following Masvidal Incident

Photos of the aftermath of Jorge Masvidal‘s alleged attack on Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant have gone public.

Just days after Covington defeated Masvidal via a unanimous decision at UFC 272, Masvidal allegedly jumped Covington as he was leaving a Miami-area restaurant. Masvidal faces battery and criminal mischief charges as a result of the incident.

TMZ Sports obtained photos of Covington’s face and Rolex, watch which were taken immediately following the incident. The photos were submitted by Masvidal’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Monday in court.

The photos appear to show a small chip on one of Covington’s front teeth, along with some redness on his right cheek. The Rolex watch appears to show minor scratches as a result of the alleged altercation.

Covington and Masvidal are former friends turned bitter enemies stemming from their time together at American Top Team. Things have turned hostile in recent years as Covington and Masvidal have both found their respective amount of fame.

Covington invoked Masvidal’s personal life, and more specifically his family, into the pre-fight trash talk ahead of UFC 272. This angered Masvidal and seems to be the main focus of the alleged attack.

Covington is aiming at a potential third welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman, who is slated to face Leon Edwards later this year. He has also called out another former ATT teammate, Dustin Poirier, for a welterweight grudge match next.

Masvidal could face jail time if convicted, but he is not currently in custody after posting bail. He has pled not guilty to the charges against him and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What do you make of the Colby Covington/Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 aftermath?