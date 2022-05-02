Collier Clarifies Apparent Arlovski Snub After UFC Vegas 53 Co-Main

UFC heavyweight Jake Collier has rejected claims that he deliberately avoided interacting with Andrei Arlovski following their collision this past weekend.

In the UFC Vegas 53 co-main event, Collier looked to break his habit of trading wins and losses, which he’s done since a five-fight win streak was snapped in 2014. In his way of doing so was former champion Arlovski, who was appearing in his 56th professional fight and 38th in the Octagon.

Across three rounds, both men threw hard and connected with the kind of shots that could have put many other heavyweights away. Despite Arlovski’s age and Collier’s size, neither man let up, with both men putting on an impressive display of conditioning.

After going the full 15-minute distance, the bout went to the judges’ scorecards, where the 43-year-old fell on the right side of a split decision, a result that’s been heavily debated since.

After the result was announced, a visibly disappointed Collier was quick to leave the cage, with a chasing Arlovski not far behind. Ultimately, the Belarusian-American had to return for his interview, meaning the pair didn’t exchange post-fight pleasantries.

While some accused “The Prototype” of disrespecting a legend of the sport, Collier has assured that all was not as it seemed.

Collier: I’d Never Disrespect Arlovski

Collier recently took to social media in a bid to clarify the situation. In a tweet, the 33-year-old claimed that he’d simply been told to leave the cage by Octagon officials, and by the time he decided to turn back to address Arlovski, the veteran was already in conversation with Michael Bisping.

Clarify, it looked like I walked away from @AndreiArlovski at then end of the like a poor sport, I was told to leave the cage, then to go back and he was in an interview. I'd never disrespect an opponent like that, let alone a legend who I have the utmost respect for#UFCVegas53 — Jake Collier (@Jakecollier88) May 1, 2022

Given how quick many were to bring out the ‘robbery’ claims following the fight, Collier would have perhaps been forgiven had his emotion and disappointment forced his quick exit.

On MMA Decisions, all 14 scoring media members had the fight in favor of Collier, with six even seeing it 30-27. Of the near-300 fan scorecards submitted, 82.6% believe “The Prototype” did enough to deserve victory.

Nevertheless, while Arlovski basks in his remarkable four-fight win streak and continues to break records inside the Octagon, Collier will go back to the drawing board as he attempts to rebound from defeat, something that’s been all too familiar for him over the past eight years.

