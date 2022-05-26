Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeNewsUFC News

Conor McGregor Blasts ‘Nobody’ Beneil Dariush In Deleted Tweet

By Curtis Calhoun
Conor McGregor, Beneil Dariush
USA Today and MMA Junkie
Latest MMA News

It’s safe to say that UFC superstar Conor McGregor isn’t the biggest fan of lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

McGregor is planning his return to the Octagon later this year after nearly a full year away from the UFC. He suffered a nasty leg injury at UFC 264 last year but seems to be on the comeback trail.

McGregor has had a recent habit of attacking some of his UFC colleagues and rivals, and Dariush seems to be his latest target of choice.

In a recent tweet, McGregor blasted Dariush in a seemingly unprovoked post.

“Beneil Dardush is the biggest nobody in the company,” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet.

McGregor could be potentially responding to Dariush’s criticism of Charles Oliveira for calling out McGregor over a fight against another top contender. Oliveira has hinted at a possible matchup with McGregor for months as the Irish superstar nears a return.

Dariush has been on a roll in the UFC lightweight division, winning seven straight fights. He was supposed to face Islam Makhachev earlier this year before suffering a leg injury in camp.

McGregor and Dariush are two big names in the lightweight title picture, but McGregor doesn’t think Dariush is worthy of consideration for a potential shot at the belt.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s recent attack on Beneil Dariush?

Related Articles
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.