Conor McGregor Guarantees A Return To The Boxing Ring

UFC superstar Conor McGregor isn’t planning on leaving MMA anytime soon and is also open to a future return to the boxing ring.

McGregor has been recovering from the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier last year at UFC 264. He’s anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year and will likely move to welterweight.

McGregor doesn’t have a fight booked as of right now, but there are plenty of potential suitors for an opponent. Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Khamzat Chimaev are just a few UFC fighters who have expressed interest in a fight with McGregor.

While McGregor’s exact timeline for a return isn’t known, he seems to be getting closer to a return to fighting.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, McGregor gave an update on his fighting future.

👊 "My UFC story is far from over!"

👊 "I will grace the squared circle again!"



Exclusive with Conor McGregor in Monaco ✨ pic.twitter.com/h7o1pN8H9T — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 28, 2022

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” McGregor said. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there [boxing].

“Obviously, my return will be inside the octagon for the UFC and mixed martial arts. That story is far from over. In fact, that story is just being written, it’s just the beginning — so that’s where I’ll make my return.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

McGregor was then asked about how confident he is that he’ll make another boxing appearance soon.

“Boxing, I will grace the squared circle again, for sure, in the future,” McGregor replied.

McGregor fought in the boxing ring once before against boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. It was a much more competitive fight than what most expected, but McGregor would lose via 10th-round TKO.

McGregor remains arguably the biggest name in the UFC despite losses in three of his last four fights. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 via first-round knockout.

McGregor had been linked to a boxing match with former champion Manny Pacquiao before his second fight against Poirier at UFC 257. However, the fight never came to fruition.

McGregor seems open to all opportunities in both MMA and boxing, and fans can expect him to return to competition later this year.

Who do you want Conor McGregor to face next in the boxing ring and the UFC?