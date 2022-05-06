Conor McGregor Pledges Up To $1 Million For First Responders

UFC star Conor McGregor has promised a donation of up to $1 million to first responders on International Firefighters Day.

The charitable gift comes as a token of appreciation for the tireless work served by first responders to the community. International Firefighters Day is celebrated annually on May 4th to commemorate the work of firefighters across the world.

This is not the first time the Irishman has paid his respects to the sacrifices made by firefighters specifically. The UFC lightweight has previously presented his gratitude on International Fighters Day with similar charitable donations.

Back in 2018, McGregor also gifted world series tickets to ten Boston firefighters. Now he’s continuing his annual donation to first responders on behalf of Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

In a post to his Instagram account, the 33-year-old shared that Proper No. Twelve would be proceeding to donate up to $1 million annually on his behalf to support firefighters and first responders.

His post read: “Happy International Firefighters Day ❤️” On this day, we raise our glasses to the heroes who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities. We’re proud to support firefighters and first responders today, and every day, with a donation made for every case of Proper No. Twelve we sell (up to $1M annually) #OneForAll @properwhiskey.”

The UFC megastar had made several charitable donations across the years to a range of different causes and needs. Most recently, McGregor donated money to a couple who were injured in a car crash.

While he has also had his controversies involving donation promises left unfulfilled having not kept to a pledge made regarding a donation to Dustin Poirier’s charity.

The Irishman would respond by donating the sum promised to another non-profit organization in Poirier’s native Louisana.

McGregor is slowly building up anticipation for his return to the Octagon sometime later this year. The former UFC double champion revealed recently that the countdown is on for his return.

