Conor McGregor Reacts To “Pigeon Brain” Masvidal’s Latest Remarks

It appears Conor McGregor isn’t happy with Jorge Masvidal‘s recent comments in which he mocked the Irish superstar and continued their verbal sparring.

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon later this year, potentially at welterweight after recently teasing a division move. He hasn’t fought since his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 which ended when he suffered a nasty leg injury.

McGregor and Masvidal have gone back and forth in the press in the past, but the latest comments from Masvidal show that their hostility may be building. Masvidal recently called McGregor a “little boy” and accused him of steroid use.

One day after those remarks went public, McGregor hit back at Masvidal in a since-deleted tweet that reacted to remarks the Miamian made about Colby Covington.

“An absolute pigeon brain this guy is,” McGregor said. “Stupid beyond belief.”

Though the timing of McGregor’s words was likely inspired by Masvidal’s recent insults, it could also just be a face-value criticism of Masvidal’s decision-making abilities after allegedly assaulting Colby Covington outside of a restaurant. Masvidal’s trial for the related charges he faces is scheduled for August.

McGregor doesn’t plan on ending his UFC tenure anytime soon and is also open to a return to the boxing ring. He boxed against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in the coined “money fight”, with Mayweather earning a late-round TKO.

A fight between Masvidal and McGregor was first hinted at following McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor invoked Masvidal in his post-fight Octagon interview among a slew of callouts which included Kamaru Usman and Paul Felder.

McGregor and Masvidal could be on a collision course if McGregor follows through on a move to welterweight, and it could potentially be one of the top-selling fights in UFC history.

