Conor McGregor Purchases Lamborghini Super Yacht

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has a new addition to his collection of yachts, as he shared on social media this week.

McGregor continues to enjoy his life of luxury ahead of his anticipated return to the UFC Octagon. He’s teased a return to the UFC at welterweight, potentially against pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman.

McGregor topped Forbes’ highest-earning athletes list in 2021. This is due to his multiple business investments along with his earnings from his time in the UFC.

During a recent Instagram post, McGregor shared the news of his new yacht, which is worth more than $3 million.

“Today is the day!!” McGregor announced. “We officially take ownership of our brand new Lamborghini Sport Yacht! But first.. the most important meal of the day.”

McGregor’s new yacht can reach speeds of up to 70 MPH and includes two 4,000 horsepower V12 engines.

This isn’t the first time that McGregor has added a yacht to his collection. Back in 2019, he dropped $4.5 million on a custom-made yacht that includes multiple living spaces.

McGregor made over $100 million from his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 and continues to enjoy the fruits of his labor in the process.

