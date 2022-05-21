Conor McGregor Expresses Regret Over Tony Ferguson Treatment

UFC superstar Conor McGregor regrets how he handled himself on social media following Tony Ferguson‘s KO loss to Michael Chandler.

McGregor basked in Ferguson’s brutal loss to Chandler on the main card of UFC 274 just weeks ago. Ferguson has now lost four in a row, with his last victory coming against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

McGregor and Ferguson haven’t come face-to-face in the UFC Octagon to date, but the two fighters have gone at each other in the media and online for years. But while McGregor isn’t afraid to speak his mind and tease his rivals, he says he regrets how he knocked Ferguson on social media following the fight.

Screenshot by MMA Fighting

“I’m upset I went at tony like that,” McGregor tweeted in a since-deleted tweet. “Out straight. Wtf team, this is not a nice app nor does it encourage nice behavior toward each other. 43bn, man pull that and say “sike” who give a fuck, really. No one. Dip to a dip on the ship. The carry the toys ship. Leave a beast a beast.”

While McGregor’s losing skid isn’t as severe, he’s looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He suffered a nasty leg injury in his last fight against Poirier at UFC 264 but is plotting a return to the Octagon for later this year.

It isn’t often that McGregor is apologetic for his social media remarks, but it seems like he feels he might’ve misstepped following Ferguson’s latest defeat.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s tweet of regret?