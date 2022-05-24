Cyborg Teases Fight Against Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes II Winner

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg wants to face the UFC 277 title bout winner between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg recently took to Twitter to respond to an ESPN Tweet promoting the Peña vs. Nunes rematch. The 145-pound champion suggested that she fight the winner of the bout.

Cyborg Vs. The winner? — 👀 Muay Thai fights CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) May 22, 2022

Peña and Nunes will rematch for the bantamweight championship at UFC 277 live on pay-per-view (PPV) in Dallas, Texas on July 30. As for Cyborg, she currently competes under the Bellator MMA banner as the promotion’s featherweight champion.

Obviously, a potential clash between Cyborg and the Peña vs. Nunes is very unlikely given the latter pair are in the UFC. Not to mention it’s highly unlikely UFC President Dana White goes out of his way to make an inter-promotional bout with Bellator.

Cyborg did compete in the UFC from 2016 to 2019. During that time she won and reigned as the UFC featherweight champion. She was dethroned by Nunes in their December clash in 2018, where Nunes became the first-ever female dual-weight UFC champion.

Nunes has not lost the featherweight title to this day, however, she was defeated by Peña via submission her last time out for the 135-pound title. Now, the pair are set for one of the biggest rematches in women’s MMA history.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when it’s all said and done.

What do you think about Cris Cyborg calling out the Peña vs. Nunes II winner? And who are you picking in the rematch? Sound off in the comments below!