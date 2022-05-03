Dan Hooker On Tyson Fury/Francis Ngannou: “It’s Just PR”

UFC fighter Dan Hooker isn’t buying the talk of a Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou superfight just yet.

This past weekend, the discussion and hype behind a potential collision between the WBC and The Ring boxing titleholder and the UFC Heavyweight Champion stepped up. Rumors of Ngannou crossing over to the squared circle have been prevalent since the build-up to his latest Octagon appearance at UFC 270 in January.

Soon after the Cameroonian’s victory over Ciryl Gane, and with a contractual dispute with the UFC ongoing, Fury suggested a bout with “The Predator” was likely to take place in Las Vegas early next year.

Following another impressive triumph in the ring on Saturday, in which he knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of over 90,000 fans, “The Gypsy King” stood face-to-face with Ngannou, with both men appearing optimistic about a future scrap.

While some are excited at the prospect of the two behemoths coming together, and expect it to be the next step for both men should Ngannou depart MMA’s premier promotion at the end of the year, not everyone sees it the same.

During his UFC Vegas 52 recap with The AllStar, which came shortly after Fury’s victory, perennial UFC contender Dan “The Hangman” Hooker was surprised to hear co-host John Hyon Ko’s excitement for the potential crossover bout. The New Zealander suggested the interaction and early promotion is “all PR” at this point.

“The what? You wanna see what? You wanna see (Fury vs. Ngannou)? Stop,” said Hooker. “That’s just PR right? That’s just PR right? They’re not serious. They’re not serious, get outta here.

“I wonder what happens when a boxer fights a mixed martial artist?” Hooker added sarcastically. “Like, get outta here man. We have established this. This has been established.”

Hooker went on to cite Fury’s announced retirement, which he believes to be a marketing tool, as evidence that the Englishman can sell anything on paper, including a fight against the UFC’s heavyweight kingpin, who has consistently expressed his desire to throw down in the boxing ring.

Should Dana White and the UFC remain against the idea of allowing their champ to transition to the squared circle for a blockbuster showdown with “The Gypsy King,” it appears Ngannou will have a difficult decision to make.

Although, if his “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get what I want” sentiment is to be believed, perhaps the decision to depart the UFC for fresh opportunities won’t be a hard one to make.

Do you agree with Dan Hooker’s take on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?