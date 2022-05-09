Dana White Hits Back At Anderson Silva’s Recent Comments

Dana White has hit back at former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s recent comments about the promotion.

Recently, Silva came out with some comments about how he was treated on his way out of the company. After nearly 15 years under the UFC’s banner, once being one of the promotion’s biggest stars, and undoubtedly establishing himself as one of the greats in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, Silva was released from his UFC contract in November of 2020.

Speaking to SportsNaut, Silva explained that he felt like he was rushed out the door in the UFC, especially by Dana White.

“When I was done in UFC, everybody — especially Dana White — said, ‘Oh, Anderson can’t fight anymore. Nobody in the same age [group] with Anderson can fight, it’s terrible,’ and blah, blah, blah.

“And talking a lot of sh*t about me,” Silva told. “And I feel disrespected because it doesn’t matter what happened — fight is fight. You can win, you can lose.”

Silva continued on by saying that the UFC doesn’t respect the legacy of their fighters, and when they leave the UFC, they try to make it to where you can’t fight anywhere else.

“That’s the problem for the people in this sport, especially UFC because UFC doesn’t respect the legacy that fighters have,” Silva said. “They try to use you and kick you out.

“And when you’re out, they try to destroy your career [so] you don’t fight anywhere. This happened [to] a lot of fighters. People don’t think about that. I had a good time in UFC, and bad times too.

“The bad time for me is the experience I have behind the scenes. But inside the cage, inside the fight, I do my best. It’s the only time I have control. Outside I don’t have control.”

Dana White Responds To Silva’s Remarks

White was able to respond to Silva’s comments during the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) post-fight press conference. The UFC boss was baffled by “The Spider’s” comments, and has no idea why he’s saying he was disrespected.

“What the f*ck is Anderson Silva talking about? When have any of you ever heard me talk negatively — except for the fight in Abu Dhabi — about Anderson Silva? Never. I’ve never talked bad about Anderson Silva.

“Not only that, we let the guy fight through his contract. He lost like seven of his last eight or eight of his last nine fights. And we (treated him with respect). I don’t know where the hell all this is coming from him

“Then (he said) I started trying to make it so he couldn’t make money after. I said, ‘Jake Paul’s looking to fight somebody; fight Anderson Silva. That guy’s out there He’s available.’ And he’s 47 years old. It’s baffling to me.”

When asked when the last time he spoke to Silva was, White admitted it has been a long time. However, White noted he still hooks up Silva’s son with UFC tickets.

“It’s been a long time. But his son hits me up, wants to come to fights. We (say) ‘Absolutely.’ And this is his house. That came out of left field and makes absolutely no sense to me — unless you guys remember me say something that I don’t remember saying.”

What do you think about the tension between White and Silva? Let us know in the comments section below!