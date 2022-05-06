Darren Towler, Former MMA Champion, On The Run In The UK

Former MMA heavyweight champion Darren Towler is considered possibly armed and dangerous to locals in the UK and police are searching for him.

Towler won the UCMMA heavyweight title back in 2012 with a first-round knockout over Dayman Lake. He went on to have brief stints in UWC and BAMMA, having last competed in 2017.

But Towler has had quite the downfall since he last fought in MMA. In 2016, he was found guilty of cocaine possession, along with having 2,000 ecstasy pills, and approximately £2,300 in cash. Towler was released later that year.

Durham Police are actively searching for Towler after failing to appear in court on March 22. He was recently found guilty of several counts of conspiracy to supply drugs. Officers are urging locals to stay away from Towler if they see him and to instead call the police immediately.

A spokesperson for Durham Police released a statement on the Towler manhunt, which reads, in part:

The statement read: “Towler is described as 6ft 3ins tall and of large build.

“He is well-known in the local community, having had a career as a professional MMA fighter.

“If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead call the police on 101.”

Towler’s current whereabouts remain unknown at the time of this story’s publication.

