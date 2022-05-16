De Castro Believes Jones Will Run Through Miocic After Training Together

Former UFC heavyweight Yorgan De Castro doesn’t believe Jon Jones will face many problems when the former light heavyweight champion finally makes the jump to a new weight class.

“The Mad Titan” recently appeared on the MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca ahead of his Eagle FC main event slot opposite Junior dos Santos on May 20. When asked how he feels “Bones” will fare as a heavyweight, De Castro identified Jones’s well-rounded skillset as a challenge for other fighters in the weight class.

“It would have to be someone with good ground game, like Fabricio Werdum, to maybe give him some problem on the ground. I don’t see anyone else at heavyweight with good enough wrestling or ground game. And if they have good wrestling, Jones will be superior on the feet.”

Jones hopes to face former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in September for his heavyweight debut. De Castro offered a blunt assessment of how he feels that particular fight would go.

“I think Jones will run through Stipe.”

“I think [Jones} will take him down and win by TKO. He’s been waiting two years for this. He’s walking around at 255 pounds but is so strong. And cardio will be the key. He has so much cardio. He hits pads for two hours and doesn’t slow down.”

Inactive for over two years now, Jones hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The 34-year old former champion has repeatedly teased a move up to heavyweight in his time away from the cage, but so far nothing has been officially booked by the UFC.

Yorgan De Castro successfully debuted in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC last January when he finished Shaun Asher with a guillotine choke just over a minute into the fight. The Contender Series 2019 contract winner went 1-3 in the UFC from 2019-2021 but is now on a two-fight win streak heading into his Eagle FC 47 main event fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.

What do you think about Yorgan De Castro’s comments on how Jon Jones would do against Stipe Micoc?