Dean Barry Released From UFC Weeks After DQ Loss To Mike Jackson

Dean Barry’s stay with the UFC ended up being short-lived, as he’s been reportedly released from the promotion two weeks after a disqualification loss.

The news of Barry’s release was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Barry’s UFC debut came to a screeching halt after eye-gouging Mike Jackson just minutes into the fight. Before earning a knockdown and committing the foul, he threw a spinning back kick to Jackson’s groin that briefly stopped the action.

Jackson opted to continue fighting and Barry’s second foul ended up bringing the fight to a close and handing him a disqualification loss.

Barry and Jackson were supposed to fight on two separate occasions in 2021, but each fighter had to withdraw one time apiece. Before making his UFC debut, he earned a first-round knockout over Drew Lipton at Titan FC 73 last December.

Barry had been hyped as one of the top Irish prospects following vicious finishes over the likes of Abdulla Al Bousheiri in UAE Warriors, and over Corey Samuels at Titan FC 55.

Entering the fight with Barry, Jackson hadn’t competed since his fight against CM Punk at UFC 225 in 2018. The disqualification win over Barry was the first victory of his professional career.

As a 29-year-old prospect, Barry could get picked up by another promotion sooner rather than later and may work his way back into good graces with the UFC.

Do you think it was right for the UFC to release Dean Barry after one fight?