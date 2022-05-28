Deiveson Figueiredo Hints At Division Move Following Interim Title Booking

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t happy with how the promotion has handled the division’s title picture.

Figueiredo most recently defeated Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title via a unanimous decision at UFC 270. It was another competitive fight from start to finish and a fourth fight between the two stars was talked about immediately following the card.

After Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4 was targeted for July, the fight never came to fruition and the promotion ended up booking an interim flyweight title bout. Moreno will face Kai Kara-France for the interim belt at UFC 277.

During a recent interview with AgFight, Figueiredo expressed frustration with the UFC booking an interim title fight.

“I was upset, because I didn’t expect this from the UFC,” Figueiredo admitted. “A few months ago I did the last fight and the event already puts an interim belt? I’m in disbelief. I can prove it because I didn’t accept the fight because of the injury and I would still question for not being so close. I’ve always provided great shows for the event and I feel undervalued for this interim belt.” (h/t BJ Penn)

Figueiredo had denied interest in the fourth fight with Moreno after alleged racism by Moreno and his team. Moreno has denied the accusations and accused Figueiredo of ducking him.

Moreno defeated Kara-France at UFC 245 via a unanimous decision. Since then, Kara-France has won four of his last five and is one win away from a unified flyweight title shot.

Figueiredo has had issues making flyweight in the past and a move to bantamweight may not be completely out of the question. While the bantamweight division is arguably more stacked with talent, it may alleviate stress when it comes to weight cutting.

What are your thoughts on Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments?