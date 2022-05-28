A Frustrated Nate Diaz Blames Chimaev For Fight Not Being Made

Nate Diaz is back at it again sharing his frustrations about being matchless and has even disclosed failed efforts of fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Nate Diaz currently has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and by all appearances, the Stockton superstar has done everything in his power to make that fight happen. There doesn’t seem to be a week that goes by where Diaz isn’t venting, challenging, or even urinating to get his point across.

Although his first fight preference, Dustin Poirier, has been a bout shut down by UFC President Dana White, White has been welcoming of the idea of booking Diaz against Khamzat Chimaev.

Many have criticized this matchmaking by chalking it up as an attempt to sabotage Diaz on his way to free agency. Diaz himself called the bout disrespectful at one point because of how unproven he considered “Borz” to be.

Now, whether it be because Chimaev has now defeated a top-5 welterweight in Gilbert Burns or because he has simply reached the end of his rope, Diaz claims that he has also attempted to fight Chimaev on his targeted return month of July, but to no avail.

I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

There were reports circulating of Chimaev getting married, however this is currently unconfirmed, as some believe he was in attendance as part of a wedding ceremony but was not the groom.

In any event, it has become clear that Nate Diaz’s fight schedule will be made on the UFC’s time, and apparently no amount of tweeting — or urinating — has shown any signs of changing that.

What do you make of Nate Diaz’s latest frustrated tweets?