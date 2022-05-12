Dominick Cruz Mindblown That UFC Still Promotes TJ Dillashaw

Dominick Cruz is mindblown that the UFC promotes TJ Dillashaw as much as they do, compared to someone like himself.

Cruz appeared on a recent installment of the UFC Unfiltered podcast. During the episode, Matt Serra pointed out that TJ Dillashaw shouldn’t be praised for confessing to past performance-enhancing-drug usage when, as Serra put it, he only did so because he was busted. Cruz concurred and expressed frustration at how the promotion has treated Dillashaw since his return from the USADA suspension.

“You’re preaching to the choir, man,” Cruz told Serra. “I had to fight the guy on that drug. How about that? And I beat him on it. So nobody’s saying nothing about that, but that’s OK. It is what it is.

“The bottom line is: I think what blows me away is the UFC promotes that man over somebody like me who’s been healthy, clean, promoting the sport in a positive way, promoting the division in a positive way, and they’re just gonna throw him right in there in the mix.

“It’s mindblowing to me, to be honest. But that’s the way that they do business, and that’s their choice. It’s their business, not mine.”

Dillashaw and Cruz faced off back in January of 2016 with the UFC bantamweight title on the line. Cruz picked up the win via split decision to recapture the 135-pound title. As for Dillashaw, he was defeated by Henry Cejudo in January of 2019 when he dropped down to flyweight to challenge for the title.

Soon after, Dillashaw admitted to using PEDs ahead of the bout. He was subsequently handed a two-year suspension, which has since been served. Dillashaw returned to the Octagon this past July, defeating Cory Sandhagen via split decision.

As for Cruz, he currently finds himself on a two-fight win streak, hoping to get back into the title mix. Perhaps that will have him cross paths with Dillashaw once again.

