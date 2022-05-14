Dominick Cruz Responds To Marlon Vera Branding Him A Pu**y

Dominick Cruz has responded to Marlon Vera’s recent taunts.

Recently, Vera called Cruz a “pu**y” for not accepting a fight with him in the past. Vera claims that Cruz declined to fight him several times. Now, Cruz has responded to Vera’s claims during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“The Dominator” said he takes no offense to Vera’s words and considers his latest comments to be a bit hypocritical.

“Chito’s calling me out multiple times, and I don’t take offense to that. I get why he’s doing it. He wants to move up.

“But what I thought was so hilarious was one of the things he said is, ‘You’ve been saying you want to fight people above you. Well, now I’m above you.’

“But then after he gets done with the fight, he calls me a pussy, and then goes ahead and calls out the top 4 above him and nobody underneath him, which is the exact same thing I’ve been saying. So if I’m that, then the pot calling the kettle black on that one.”

Cruz (#8) is currently on a two-fight win streak since suffering his last loss to Henry Cejudo in May of 2020. The former bantamweight king is hoping to continue to climb the ranks and get back in the title conversation.

As for Vera, he’s currently the No. 5-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. After putting together a three-fight win streak against the likes of Frankie Edgar and Rob Font, Vera could be a fight or two away from a title opportunity.

A win over a former champion the caliber of Cruz would certainly propel him into title contention.

