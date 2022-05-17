Dominick Cruz Knows What He Must Do To Regain Bantamweight Title

Dominick Cruz knows what he must do to once again become the UFC bantamweight champion.

Cruz has not held UFC gold since 2016 when he dropped the bantamweight strap to Cody Garbrandt. Now, Cruz is in the midst of his hunt back to the gold.

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Cruz said it’s as simple as him remaining healthy to get back to championship status.

“Just be healthy and I’ll have the title. As long as I’m healthy, I can compete at the highest level things will fall into place.

“When you start trying to control things, or think you’re gonna control things, or think you’re gonna have something in some way, that’s when you really start to pull yourself out of the focus, move into the future where you can’t control things, then you start having bad head problems.”

Cruz has certainly struggled with injuries over the course of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, finding it difficult to stay healthy even during the peak of his 135-pound title reign. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to regain the bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo in May of 2020.

Since, “The Dominator” has racked up a two-fight win streak against competition such as Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. Currently, Cruz is the No. 8-ranked bantamweight in the UFC.

With another big win, the former champion could be right back in the mix for a title shot.

