Donald Cerrone Admits He’s Retiring After Two More Fights

Longtime UFC veteran Donald Cerrone only has two more fights left before he hangs it up for good.

Cerrone was initially slated to meet fellow longtime UFC veteran Joe Lauzon this past weekend at UFC 274. However, due to a bad bout of food poisoning, “Cowboy” was forced to pull out of the fight on short notice.

“Cowboy” was very disappointed about having to pull from the contest, taking to Instagram to comment on the situation. He noted that he’s heartbroken about how things played out and explained that he only pulled out because he absolutely had to.

“My heart is broken and torn,” Cerrone said. “I can’t believe I had to make that call. If you know me, you know I only pulled out because I had to.

“Thank you for the UFC and the medical division for helping me as far as we could, try and make that buzzer, but we just couldn’t get it.”

The former lightweight title challenger continued on by revealing that he doesn’t plan on fighting much longer. Cerrone said he wants to get 50 fights under his belt with Zuffa before finally walking away from the sport. Currently, Cerrone has 48 bouts with the company.

“I have 48 fights under Zuffa,” Cerrone said. “I am saddened that I couldn’t have my 49th, put on a show for you all. My number is 50, gentlemen. I’ll retire when I get 50.

“So I got two more fights left in the UFC. So thank you, Dana White. Thank you, Joe Lauzon. Thank you for understanding and not taking that fight with an ill, sick ‘Cowboy.’

“I wouldn’t want to fight that guy. You want a strong, healthy motherf*cker. So, we’ll meet again. Like I said, ‘Cowboy’s’ got two more fights under Zuffa.

“I want 50 fights and then I’m bowing out, and I’m out of here, boys. I’ll be back stronger than ever and ready to take on the world.”

Cerrone has been competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2006. After making a name for himself in the WEC, he continued his fan-friendly style into the UFC. Since making his UFC debut in 2011, “Cowboy” has become a household name to MMA fans.

Throughout his run with the promotion, Cerrone has put together several impressive runs in the lightweight and welterweight divisions, including a shot at the 155-pound title back in 2015 where he, unfortunately, came up short.

Now, it looks like Donald Cerrone is just about ready to finally walk away from the sport after 16 years and spend more time with his family.

Quotes via Yahoo!Sports