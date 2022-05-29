Bilzerian Hits Back At Anthony Smith’s Accusations Of Him And Cerrone

Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone issued a heated response to Anthony Smith’s accusations of kicking his mom out of her seat at a UFC event.

Smith, a light heavyweight contender and UFC broadcaster, recently claimed that an inebriated Bilzerian and Cerrone were involved in an altercation with his mom. The incident allegedly took place cageside at UFC 235 as Smith fought Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Cerrone shared a screenshot of a message that Bilzerian sent in response to Smith.

“So I saw your nonsensical story where you’re using my name for click bait,” Bilzerian said to Smith. “You should at least try to have some semblance of truth in there. First off, Cowboy invited me to that fight and he had the tickets. I didn’t ask anyone to move and certainly not your mother. I also didn’t watch porn, if she was looking at my phone I’m sure what she saw was a random Snapchat from a girl that turned out to be naked when I opened it.

“I don’t drink so I certainly wasn’t hammered. Your depiction of this story is complete bulls—t.” (h/t EssentiallySports)

Smith has yet to respond to Bilzerian’s message publicly.

Smith will face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277. He could be one win away from getting another light heavyweight title opportunity.

As for Cerrone, he’s slated to face Joe Lauzon at UFC Austin next month. It could be potentially his last fight in the Octagon if he suffers another loss.

