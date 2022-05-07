Donald Cerrone: “I’m Here For Legacy Now”

Donald Cerrone is only worried about legacy at this point in his career.

“Cowboy” will return to the Octagon yet again tonight, when he’ll face off against fellow longtime UFC veteran Joe Lauzon. The lightweights will go head-to-head on the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cerrone has been competing under the UFC banner for over 10 years and competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) for over 16 years. With all the years Cerrone has put into the sport, as he mentioned in a recent pre-fight press conference, he’s done trying to impress people. Instead, he’s focused on his legacy, which is for himself.

“I’m here for legacy now. This is just for me, which is fuckin’ even cooler. I don’t have to worry about impressing anybody anymore. That’s done. Nor do I care. I’m at the age now where it’s like, you like me, you don’t.

“I don’t give a fuck. This is for me. This is for legacy. I want to look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘You did everything you could, and that’s why we’re still here, right? Where my last two years, I did nothing I had to do.”

“I would just go to train. I’m not making fuckin’ excuses. I just didn’t do what I needed to do. And preparation is a direct effect of what my career has spiraled into. So it’s time to rectify that and fight for legacy, baby.”

Although he’s never won a title in the UFC, Cerrone has accomplished a ton in his MMA career. Cerrone is tied for the all-time leader in wins in UFC history at 23. He’s ranked second all-time for finishes in UFC history, and also holds the record for all-time knockdowns in UFC history at 20.

Donald Cerrone is undoubtedly one of the most beloved fan favorites of all time and never fails to entertain. Tonight against Lauzon will likely be no exception.