Donald Cerrone Out Of UFC 274 Due To Illness

Donald Cerrone has been forced to withdraw from UFC 274 after being struck down with a non-COVID illness just hours before the event.

Cerrone’s bout with Joe Lauzon has subsequently been pulled from the card. The welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Khaos Williams will now feature as the main card opener.

The news was announced during the UFC 274 early prelims, with color commentator Joe Rogan revealing that Cerrone had likely succumbed to food poisoning.

“They think what mind have happened is Donald ate something bad,” Rogan said (h/t MMA FIGHTING). “Because he was throwing up, he couldn’t keep food down. He felt terrible. They tried to give him time to recover but I talked to Dr. [Jeff] Davidson and it was just not going to happen.”

Donald Cerrone, Image Credit: AP

Had Cerrone fought tonight, it would have been his first Octagon appearance since May last year, when he was defeated by Alex Morono via TKO. The 39-year-old hasn’t had his hand raised in six fights, and in fighting Lauzon, Cerrone would have had a good chance of rebounding from what is the biggest slump of his career.

At this time, there’s no word of whether Cerrone’s bout with Lauzon will be rebooked.

What’s your reaction to Donald Cerrone’s last-minute withdrawal from UFC 274?