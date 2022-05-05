dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Reportedly Rescheduled For July 9 Headliner

The lightweight tilt between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev is now being worked on for the July 9 Fight Night main event.

ESPN was the first to break the news of the rescheduled bout.

Fiziev is currently on a strong run up the lightweight division. He has attained five consecutive wins in the weight class, including two victories from last year.

Fiziev earned a stoppage win last December, scoring a highlight-reel wheel kick knockout against Brad Riddell. Four months before then, he fought to a decision victory over veteran Bobby Green.

Previous victories saw him beat notable names like Marc Diakiese and Renato Moicano.

Fiziev joined the UFC roster in 2019. While he lost his UFC debut to Magomed Mustafaev, that bout continues to be his sole loss as a pro.

dos Anjos is looking to return for his second trip of 2022 after defeating Renato Moicano via unanimous decision in March. Prior to that win, dos Anjos defeated short-notice opponent Paul Felder via split decision last November. He was previously scheduled to face Islam Makhachev on that date, but an injury stopped the fight from happening.

Who do you predict will win this lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev?